Pet of the Week: Major from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Major, an approximately 5-7 year-old Staffordshire terrier mix, is available for adoption from Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue.

According to those taking care of him, Major is a very sweet dog who loves playing with other dogs and being around people. He is up-to-date on his vaccinations, neutered, microchipped and is receiving heartworm prevention medication as his heartworm status is undetermined at this time.

If his next test comes back positive, FBAR will continue to cover the costs of his medication.

Major is blind, but that doesn’t stop him from playing with others and exploring his environment.

“He navigates pretty well once he understands his environment. He is a love bug and low rider! We love this guy,” stated a FBAR representative.

Major would likely do best in a home with another dog, especially one that could help him navigate his surroundings. Additionally, he loves playing with kids and would like to be in a household with children.

Major would also need a fenced-in yard.

Those interested in adopting him can send an email to freedombridgeanimalrescuenc@gmail.com. Additionally, interested individuals can visit the Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue website.

