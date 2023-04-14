NHC Republican Party recommends Dane Scalise to fill vacant county commissioner seat

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Republican Party’s Executive Committee announced they unanimously decided on appointing Dane Scalise to fill the vacant seat on the New Hanover County Commission.

The seat was left vacant after Deb Hayes passed away in mid-March.

According to a release sent from the committee, Scalise’s experience includes serving on the Board of Directors for the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce, Wilmington Downtown Inc, and the New Hanover County Bar Association. He also held the position of Deputy Commissioner of the North Carolina Industrial Commission from 2016 to 2020.

“We eagerly anticipate the New Hanover County Commissioner’s Appointment of Dane Scalise at their upcoming meeting on Monday, April 17 at 9 a.m.,” the press release states.

