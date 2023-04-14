New Hanover County commissioners seeking applicants for local boards and committees

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners is currently seeking applicants to fill vacancies on government boards and committees.

Interested citizens must reside in New Hanover County to be considered.

Commissioners will accept applications for the following:

Applications can be acquired at the New Hanover County Government Center in the Board of Commissioners Office or at the county’s website. The forms must be submitted by April 28 to be considered by the board at their meeting on May 15.

