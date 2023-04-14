NC 133 closed in both directions following crash near Sledge Road

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that NC 133 is closed in both directions following a vehicle crash.

According to the announcement, which came at approximately 8:50 a.m. on Friday, April 14, both directions of travel are closed near Sledge Road.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

https://t.co/loM0ZoQ3f4, NC-133, Both, In Wilmington, Vehicle Crash, Road Closed, at 4/14 8:49 AM — NCDOT Southern Coast (@NCDOT_Scoast) April 14, 2023

