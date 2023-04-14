Senior Connect
NC 133 closed in both directions following crash near Sledge Road

Both directions of travel are closed near Sledge Road.
Both directions of travel are closed near Sledge Road.
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that NC 133 is closed in both directions following a vehicle crash.

According to the announcement, which came at approximately 8:50 a.m. on Friday, April 14, both directions of travel are closed near Sledge Road.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

