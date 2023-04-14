Naturalization ceremony and Junior Ranger Day to be held at Moores Creek National Battlefield

CURRIE, N.C. (WECT) - The public is invited to a naturalization ceremony and the annual Junior Ranger Day at Moores Creek National Battlefield on Saturday, April 22.

From 11 a.m. to noon, thirty individuals will be sworn in as American citizens in a naturalization ceremony in cooperation with the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Guest speakers will include History Instructor and International Center Coordinator Ben Sorensen from Cape Fear Community College, USCIS staff, the resident of the Moores Creek Battleground Association Jim Buell and Superintendent Matthew Woods.

Following the ceremony will be Junior Ranger Day from noon to 3 p.m., where children and their families will participate in hands-on history and learn about their National Park. Activities will include blacksmithing demonstrations, toys and games, colonial music, candlemaking, and musket and cannon demonstrations. At the end of the event, children will be sworn in as official Junior Rangers and will receive a patch, badge and certificate.

For more information, please contact Park Ranger Jason Collins at his email or visit Moores Creek National Battlefield’s Facebook page.

