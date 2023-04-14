Senior Connect
US Marshals take suspect in homicide into custody in Silver Lake neighborhood

By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The U.S. Marshals Office and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office took a homicide suspect into custody Friday in the Silver Lake neighborhood.

According to a spokesperson, the U.S. Marshals served a warrant on a fugitive wanted for homicide.

Multiple law enforcement vehicles were on Red Heart Dr. for several hours.

The spokesperson declined to release the name of the person taken into custody.

