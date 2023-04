LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - H2GO has announced that maintenance on Pine Harvest Drive in Leland is scheduled to be completed on Tuesday, April 18.

According to the announcement, between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., a roundabout traffic pattern will be utilized at the intersection of Hydrangea Court and Atrium Way to allow for the work.

