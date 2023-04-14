Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: a bit bumpy for Azalea Festival midpoint

Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. evening, Apr. 13, 2023
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:16 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Friday is Azalea Festival day three of five and will be the most unsettled of the celebratory period. After numerous showers, scattered downpours, and isolated embedded storms early, sunshine will mix with some trailing afternoon cells for the afternoon and evening. So, no spot will have an all-day rain-out. A stray strong to severe storm cannot be ruled-out, but most storm activity will be of the tamer “garden” variety.

Amid the Friday action, temperatures ought to still manage balmy highs in the upper 70s to locally lower 80s; lower rain chances should support even deeper 80s, especially on the mainland, Saturday and Sunday. Fair to call it a strong weather finish to the Azalea Festival! Peeking into next week: expect more dry time for most of Monday and Tuesday with pleasant daytime temperatures in the 60s and 70s and nighttime readings in the 40s and 50s.

Catch your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime, extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

