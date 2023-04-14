Senior Connect
Dog skateboarding event coming to Carolina Beach

By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A dog skateboarding event is coming to Carolina Beach later this month.

“Your Dog Skateboarding” will take place at the skate park at Mike Chappell Park on Saturday, April 29, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Come watch our Skate Dogs, or have your dog (try) skateboarding,” a poster for the event states.

The event is free to the public, and food trucks will be on hand.

Mike Chappell Park is located at 501 S. Dow Road.

For more information, click here.

