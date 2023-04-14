Currie man pleads guilty in connection to woman’s overdose death

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Currie man pleaded guilty Thursday in connection to an overdose death caused from his sale of heroin and fentanyl.

Michael Robinson, 51, pleaded guilty to Involuntary Manslaughter, Sale of Schedule I Controlled Substance, and Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Schedule I Controlled Substance in the death of Amber Shambley.

He was sentenced by Judge R. Kent Harrell to 58-71 months in the Department of Adult Correction.

“On July 7, 2021, Robinson sold Ms. Shambley, who was 30 years of age, a heroin and fentanyl mixture,” the District Attorney Office stated in a news release. “Ms. Shambley overdosed and detectives with the Wilmington Police Department investigated the death.

“Direct correspondence between Robinson and Shambley, plus Robinson’s admission that he knew the heroin he was selling contained fentanyl, led detectives to charge Robinson with Ms. Shambley’s death.”

An autopsy later stated fentanyl toxicity as the cause of her death.

“It’s no secret that fentanyl is a killer in our community. The message here is clear: if you get into the deadly business of selling heroin or fentanyl, our office will work diligently to hold you accountable,” Assistant District Attorney Sean Spiering said.

