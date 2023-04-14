Senior Connect
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office: Body located in Nakina

Columbus County Sheriff's Office: Body located in Nakina
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NAKINA, N.C. (WECT) -A body was found in Nakina just after 1:30 p.m. on April 14, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators are currently on scene.

The individual’s identity, how they died, and other details are currently unknown at this time.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more details become available.

