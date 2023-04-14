Senior Connect
Carolina Beach Mural Project to host public celebration for next mural ‘Tribute to Carolina Shag’

The event is scheduled to take place from 4 to 7 p.m. at 100 N Lake Park Blvd.
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Carolina Beach Mural Project announced that a celebration event for the installation of their next mural, “Tribute to Carolina Shag,” will be held on Tuesday, April 25.

“A DJ spinning Beach Music is planned —complete with a dance floor to show off all your best Shag moves. Meet Artist JEKS and pose in front of the new 25′ H x 52′ L mural that shares the history of Shag dancing from the juke joints of Sea Breeze which influenced Malcom ‘Chicken’ Hicks, who brought the freestyle dancing and his love of Rhythm & Blues to Carolina Beach Boardwalk and iconic Ocean Plaza,” stated an announcement from the project’s organizers.

The event is scheduled to take place from 4 to 7 p.m. at 100 N Lake Park Blvd. The rain date for this event will be 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26.

Tickets to the event will be $10.

“Next door, The Dive will offer several $10 basket entrees and drink specials. Your ticket ($10 per person) covers your entry to the alley party and includes one Miller Lite draft beer or one house wine. There will be limited outdoor come and go seating for guests with wristbands. Over 21 please and IDs will be checked,” the project added. “SeaWitch will be spinning Beach Music to keep the celebration going from 7-10pm. The SeaWitch is home to Mural #4 ‘Record Weekend’ by Artist Sharon Dowell.”

For more information, please visit the Carolina Beach Mural Project website.

