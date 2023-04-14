Boiling Spring Lakes commissioners to hold special meeting for dam reconstruction project

BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. (WECT) - Mayor Jeff Winecoff has called a special meeting of the Board of Commissioners about the bids for the dam’s reconstruction project on Tuesday, April 18.

The city was previously awarded $14.9 million of a federal grant to restore four dams damaged by Hurricane Florence.

The board will discuss the bids with the city’s engineer and hear his recommendations at City Hall.

