WPD: Man arrested after fleeing from officers

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man is facing multiple charges after fleeing from a traffic stop, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

According to a WPD news release, units stopped a vehicle for a registration violation in the 600 block of Princess Street around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

“After the vehicle stopped, the passenger fled on foot. Officers caught up to the suspect shortly after and took him into custody,” the release states. “WPD units also located a firearm.”

Saquan Lyons, 29, has been charged with possession of a firearm by felon, carrying a concealed weapon, resisting/delaying an officer, and littering. Lyons is being held under a $125,000 secured bond.

