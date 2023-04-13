Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Wilmington Police Department searching for missing man

Erik Joseph Gillette
Erik Joseph Gillette(Wilmington Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police are currently searching for 25-year-old Erik Joseph Gillette.

He was last seen on April 6 at around 3 p.m. in the Market St and Kerr Ave area wearing a dark long-sleeve shirt and dark pants carrying a metallic gray suitcase.

He is five feet and nine inches tall and is around 149 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He has a discoloration on his right hand and a mole on his nose.

He is possibly moving on foot.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or 910-343-3609.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Micsha Durham
‘We walked into the bathroom and there’s a dead body’: 911 calls reveal details about Godwin Stadium homicide
In addition to police, Duke Energy reports that crews have been working to repair an outage in...
Lane cleared after car hits phone pole along Carolina Beach Road near Stadium Drive
Summer Howd and Bronson Brisson
Two Elizabethtown residents arrested again for drug charges while out on unsecured bonds
(MGN)
One injured after shooting at 6th and Church St. on Monday
Statesville Police are investigating a deadly shooting that killed a 19-year-old and left a...
Body found in parked car at Lumberton used car lot

Latest News

Sprinkler
‘We are being proactive’: Pender Co. Utilities Director details short and long-term plans for water supply
Topsail Beach
Topsail Beach commissioners discuss paid parking, public nudity ordinance
Wilmington native Carli Batson has been crowned the 2023 Azalea Queen at the Brigade Boys and...
Wilmington native Carli Batson crowned 2023 Azalea Queen
A team works to bring the canoe to the surface.
Ancient Native American canoe brought to surface from beneath Lake Waccamaw