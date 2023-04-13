Wilmington Police Department searching for missing man
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:46 PM EDT
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police are currently searching for 25-year-old Erik Joseph Gillette.
He was last seen on April 6 at around 3 p.m. in the Market St and Kerr Ave area wearing a dark long-sleeve shirt and dark pants carrying a metallic gray suitcase.
He is five feet and nine inches tall and is around 149 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He has a discoloration on his right hand and a mole on his nose.
He is possibly moving on foot.
Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or 910-343-3609.
