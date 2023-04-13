Senior Connect
Wilmington Animal Centrix hosting fundraiser to support free spay, neuter services

The SNIP program provides free spay and neuter vouchers for pets in need.
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Animal Centrix announced plans to host a fundraiser on Monday, April 17, to support their SNIP program.

According to the announcement, the SNIP program provides free spay and neuter vouchers for pets in need. Their “SNIP Ball” is scheduled to take place from 8 to 10 p.m. at Little Dipper Fondue, located at 138 S Front St. in Wilmington.

The fundraiser will include a drag show, silent auction, cash bar and light snacks. The organization announced on Thursday, April 13 that tickets were currently sold out for the event.

Door will open at 6:30 p.m., giving attendees the opportunity to meet some of the performers, including:

  • Ebony Addams
  • Prwincezz Malaysta Kay
  • Tara Nicole Brooks
  • Tatianna Matthews

For more information about Wilmington Animal Centrix and their SNIP program, including how you can support the nonprofit, please visit their website.

