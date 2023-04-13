‘We are being proactive’: Pender Co. Utilities Director details short and long-term plans for water supply

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County’s growth in recent years has forced officials, like Utilities Director Kenny Keel, to come up with a plan to supply neighbors and soon-to-be residents with an adequate water supply.

“We are trying to be proactive about that by putting out this water shortage advisory,” Keel said. “In the Hampstead and Scotts Hill area, that’s where we’re having the most of these issues is along the US 17 corridor.”

The county has dealt with drought issues for years. More people and less water don’t help.

“Back a few years ago, we actually ran out of water over a Memorial Day weekend, because our supplies just weren’t there. And we had a lot of tourism. And it was a dry, dry weather pattern. Drought at the time.”

A crisis Keel said he doesn’t want to see happen again.

That’s why they’re currently adding three new wells and an elevated water tank in the Hampstead/Scotts Hill area.

“That should give us about 750,000 gallons a day of additional water capacity, which that is able to serve a little less than 2,000 additional homes,” Keel said.

And Keel said they’re working on a long-term fix too.

“To ensure that we can meet the demand for the next 20 years are going to be a reverse osmosis water treatment plant. That is in the preliminary stages right now, we’re finalizing property to put that plant on and are hoping to within the next month or so, get moving forward on the actual engineering design,” Keel said.

It will be another four or five years before that plant is up and running, but Keel said it’s the solution Pender County needs.

