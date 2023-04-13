Wave Transit to provide shuttles from Independence Mall to dowtown for Azalea Festival

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wave Transit will be providing express shuttles from Independence Mall to Downtown Wilmington to ease traffic during the Azalea Festival.

On Saturday, April 15, shuttles will operate for the parade from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. with passengers being dropped off and picked up on 4th St between Chestnut St. and Princess St.

Festival-goers taking the shuttle can park at no charge at Independence Mall, leave their cars and return after the parade.

The express bus service costs only $4 per person for adults and $2 per person for children. Children 4 years of age and younger can ride for free with a fare-paying adult. Payment must be made using cash only and exact change and small bills are preferred.

The shuttles operate on 15-minute intervals, meaning the last shuttle will be leaving Downtown Wilmington at 1:45 p.m. Anyone remaining downtown after can use their express shuttle ticket to board a Wave Transit bus for the ride back to Independence Mall.

Bus Route 202 will take passengers from Wave Transit’s downtown transfer center, located at 3rd Street between Campbell St. and Red Cross St., to Independence Mall.

Shuttle information can be found online at here r by calling (910) 343-0106.

