Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Wave Transit to provide shuttles from Independence Mall to dowtown for Azalea Festival

Wave Transit bus
Wave Transit bus(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wave Transit will be providing express shuttles from Independence Mall to Downtown Wilmington to ease traffic during the Azalea Festival.

On Saturday, April 15, shuttles will operate for the parade from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. with passengers being dropped off and picked up on 4th St between Chestnut St. and Princess St.

Festival-goers taking the shuttle can park at no charge at Independence Mall, leave their cars and return after the parade.

The express bus service costs only $4 per person for adults and $2 per person for children. Children 4 years of age and younger can ride for free with a fare-paying adult. Payment must be made using cash only and exact change and small bills are preferred.

The shuttles operate on 15-minute intervals, meaning the last shuttle will be leaving Downtown Wilmington at 1:45 p.m. Anyone remaining downtown after can use their express shuttle ticket to board a Wave Transit bus for the ride back to Independence Mall.

Bus Route 202 will take passengers from Wave Transit’s downtown transfer center, located at 3rd Street between Campbell St. and Red Cross St., to Independence Mall.

Shuttle information can be found online at here r by calling (910) 343-0106.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Micsha Durham
‘We walked into the bathroom and there’s a dead body’: 911 calls reveal details about Godwin Stadium homicide
A team works to bring the canoe to the surface.
Ancient Native American canoe brought to surface from beneath Lake Waccamaw
Montaisha Sutton, 21
Driver in 2020 Mother’s Day gang-related shooting in Wilmington pleads guilty
Summer Howd and Bronson Brisson
Two Elizabethtown residents arrested again for drug charges while out on unsecured bonds
Omega Sports at 3501 Oleander Dr. in Wilmington, North Carolina
Omega Sports closing after 45 years of business

Latest News

The center expansion will now allow for the organization’s Duplin site as the regional...
Mt. Calvary Center holds special rededicate of Wallace Office
An experienced collegiate coach and tireless recruiter, Woods will take over the Seahawks after...
UNCW names Nicole Woods as new women’s basketball coach
The dredge will not operate on April 23, allowing boats to cross using caution.
Trails End Boat Ramp to temporarily close due to dredge
The Wilmington Police Department announced on Wednesday, April 12, that the investigation into...
‘We walked into the bathroom and there’s a dead body’: 911 calls reveal details about Godwin Stadium homicide