UNCW names Nicole Woods as new women’s basketball coach

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW named Nicole Woods as the 12th head coach in UNCW women’s basketball history on Thursday.

An experienced collegiate coach and tireless recruiter, Woods will take over the Seahawks after 10 years on the staff at Charlotte. She most recently served as associate head coach under 49ers Head Coach Cara Consuegra.

“In recruiting, I tell recruits they should go where they’re celebrated not where they’re tolerated. I felt celebrated and wanted from the first conversation I had with Mike and Tiffany. I believe in timing and alignment. This is the perfect time and the mission and values of UNCW align with my core values. The time is now!” Woods said.

Woods will be introduced at a press conference on Monday, April 17, at 3 p.m. in the Golden Hawk Room.

