Trails End Boat Ramp to temporarily close due to dredge

The dredge will not operate on April 23, allowing boats to cross using caution.
The dredge will not operate on April 23, allowing boats to cross using caution.
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A dredge operating in the fairway used by the Trail Ends boat launch will block the channel April 17-28 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. with the exception of Sunday, April 23.

Residents are advised their motorboats’ props could be damaged if they try to cross the pipeline that moves dredged sediment and that boaters should use other launch ramps.

Kayaks will be able to safely cross the pipe.

The dredge will not operate on April 23, allowing boats to cross using caution.

