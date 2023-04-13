Topsail Beach commissioners discuss paid parking, public nudity ordinance

TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Topsail Beach commissioners discussed possibly implementing paid parking and a public nudity ordinance at their meeting on Wednesday, April 12.

Paid parking was discussed in a public hearing on March 30, 2023, allowing neighbors a chance to hear about the proposal and ask questions. The proposal was placed on the website for the public to provide feedback.

“It would be horrible. I mean first off, who’s regulating it? And what are you going to do now, tax the residents then?” Gregory Hanna, a resident of Topsail Beach, said.

The staff is currently asking for continued discussion on the proposal.

The board has also drafted the ordinance with definitions of public nudity as follows:

“Nude, or a State of nudity means the showing of the human male or female genitals, pubic area, vulva, anus, or anal cleft with less than a full opaque covering, the showing of the female breast with less than a fully opaque covering of any part of the nipple, or the showing of the covered male genitals in a discernibly turgid state. Specified anatomical areas means: (1) The human male genitals in a discernibly turgid state, even if completely and opaquely covered; or (2) Less than completely and opaquely covered human genitals, pubic region, anal cleft, or a female breast below a point immediately above the top of the areola.”

If approved, the town would bar anyone from public nudity at the beach, public parks, parking lots, streets, avenues, alleys or any other public place within the Town’s municipal limits.

Anyone found in violation could be penalized up to $1,000 and face a misdemeanor charge.

Attorney Coggins last year cautioned the board to not pass the ordinance based on a lack of factual findings.

