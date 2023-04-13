Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Restoration underway for Temple of Isreal in Wilmington, scheduled to be completed in the summer

Temple of Israel Restoration
Temple of Israel Restoration(Temple of Israel in Wilmington)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Temple of Israel in Wilmington, the oldest Jewish house of worship in North Carolina that is in continuous use, announced the restoration of its building at 4th and Market Streets to be completed in late summer.

One of the few Moorish Revival-style architectural structures remaining from the 19th Century in the United States, the temple was closed to the public in 2020 due to moisture intrusion and other deterioration.

The Temple’s Restoration 150 Committee will use funds from the successful half-million-dollar ‘Restoration 150′ campaign started in 2021. The name of the campaign comes from the 150th anniversary of the founding of the Temple’s congregation. Funds will also go to a reserve fund for future temple maintenance.

“According to the American Jewish Historical Society, the Temple of Israel is the 10th oldest synagogue still in use in the United States. The Temple of Israel is a treasure of historic architectural importance and a valuable building in Wilmington’s historic district,” Beverly Tetterton, noted Wilmington historian, said.

The temple will recognize donors with a new plaque that will be installed prominently at the entrance.

Architect Bruce Bowman, BMH Architects, and General ContractorSexton Construction Coastal are working in conjunction to renovate the temple, employing moisture and mold remediation, window restoration, deep cleaning, roof repair, interior work in the downstairs Rosenthal Hall, exterior landscaping and replacing the HVAC system.

All Temple activities are currently taking place at the Reibman Center for Kehillah, the Temple-owned and operated annex at 922 Market Street that houses the administrative offices and Sunday School classrooms.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Micsha Durham
‘We walked into the bathroom and there’s a dead body’: 911 calls reveal details about Godwin Stadium homicide
A team works to bring the canoe to the surface.
Ancient Native American canoe brought to surface from beneath Lake Waccamaw
Montaisha Sutton, 21
Driver in 2020 Mother’s Day gang-related shooting in Wilmington pleads guilty
Summer Howd and Bronson Brisson
Two Elizabethtown residents arrested again for drug charges while out on unsecured bonds
Omega Sports at 3501 Oleander Dr. in Wilmington, North Carolina
Omega Sports closing after 45 years of business

Latest News

An experienced collegiate coach and tireless recruiter, Woods will take over the Seahawks after...
UNCW names Nicole Woods as new women’s basketball coach
The dredge will not operate on April 23, allowing boats to cross using caution.
Trails End Boat Ramp to temporarily close due to dredge
Elizabethtown Community Center
Elizabethtown to hold groundbreaking ceremony for a community center
Sen. Gale Adcock will be the opening keynoter at the event at 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, April 16.
Nurse Practitioner Spring Symposium to be held at Wilmington Convention Center