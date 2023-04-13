Restoration underway for Temple of Isreal in Wilmington, scheduled to be completed in the summer

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Temple of Israel in Wilmington, the oldest Jewish house of worship in North Carolina that is in continuous use, announced the restoration of its building at 4th and Market Streets to be completed in late summer.

One of the few Moorish Revival-style architectural structures remaining from the 19th Century in the United States, the temple was closed to the public in 2020 due to moisture intrusion and other deterioration.

The Temple’s Restoration 150 Committee will use funds from the successful half-million-dollar ‘Restoration 150′ campaign started in 2021. The name of the campaign comes from the 150th anniversary of the founding of the Temple’s congregation. Funds will also go to a reserve fund for future temple maintenance.

“According to the American Jewish Historical Society, the Temple of Israel is the 10th oldest synagogue still in use in the United States. The Temple of Israel is a treasure of historic architectural importance and a valuable building in Wilmington’s historic district,” Beverly Tetterton, noted Wilmington historian, said.

The temple will recognize donors with a new plaque that will be installed prominently at the entrance.

Architect Bruce Bowman, BMH Architects, and General ContractorSexton Construction Coastal are working in conjunction to renovate the temple, employing moisture and mold remediation, window restoration, deep cleaning, roof repair, interior work in the downstairs Rosenthal Hall, exterior landscaping and replacing the HVAC system.

All Temple activities are currently taking place at the Reibman Center for Kehillah, the Temple-owned and operated annex at 922 Market Street that houses the administrative offices and Sunday School classrooms.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.