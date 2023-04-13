Senior Connect
Nurse Practitioner Spring Symposium to be held at Wilmington Convention Center

Sen. Gale Adcock will be the opening keynoter at the event at 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, April 16.
Sen. Gale Adcock will be the opening keynoter at the event at 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, April 16.
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 2023 Nurse Practitioner Spring Symposium will be held at the Wilmington Convention Center from April 16-19.

Nearly 300 nurse practitioners are expected to attend the conference, allowing them the opportunity to network, engage in valuable professional development, participate in high-level policy discussions, and meet with quality vendors.

The symposium will discuss the SAVE Act, which is designed to increase access to affordable healthcare in the state, throughout the event’s duration.

Sen. Gale Adcock will be the opening keynoter at the event at 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, April 16.

The full schedule of events for the symposium is available here.

