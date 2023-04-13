Senior Connect
New Hanover Board of Education holding public meeting April 18

The New Hanover Board of Education will hold a public participation meeting in a town hall format on Tuesday, April 18.
The New Hanover Board of Education will hold a public participation meeting in a town hall format on Tuesday, April 18.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover Board of Education will hold a public participation meeting in a town hall format on Tuesday, April 18.

The meeting will take place from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at the Board of Education Center located at 1805 S. 13th St.

“The audience seating capacity will be 150. The general public will have the option to view remotely on NHCS-TV Youtube,” the school system said in a news release.

