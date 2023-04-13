NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher, OCEARCH hosting ‘Suds for Sharks’ at Waterman’s Brewing Company

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher and OCEARCH are hosting “Suds for Sharks” on Sunday, April 16 at Waterman’s Brewing Company.

According to the announcement, the family-friendly event will run from 4 to 7 p.m. at the brewery, located at 1610 Pavilion Place in Wilmington.

“Help us kick off Expedition Northbound on Sunday, April 16 for shark inspired activities and a presentation by our Chief Veterinarian Dr. Harley Newton and Fishing Master Captain Brett McBride,” stated OCEARCH in their announcement.

In support of their efforts, $1 from every pint sold will go to OCEARCH.

