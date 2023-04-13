Mt. Calvary Center holds special rededicate of Wallace Office

WALLACE, N.C. (WECT) - Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development had a special rededication of their Wallace, NC Office on April 13 to celebrate the office’s renovation and expansion to serve as a regional training center for both youth and adults.

Over 200 people were in attendance as NC Representative Carson Smith was the key speaker and St. Augustine’s University Marching Band served as the performing band. The Special Leadership Award was presented to District Attorney Ernie Lee for his work to create an offenders leadership development program to help felons obtain jobs.

The center expansion will now allow for the organization’s Duplin site as the regional leadership center, while also maintaining offices in Pender and New Hanover Counties.

The center plans to offer more events, services and programs to help Southeastern North Carolina residents in the near future. One large part of the center expansion will increase community health programs in southeast counties including New Hanover.

