Mega Millions jackpot reaches $476 million for Friday’s drawing

Mega Millions jackpot rises to $476 million for Friday’s drawing(North Carolina Education Lottery)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The Mega Millions jackpot continues its surge and reached $476 million for Friday’s drawing.

Someone in the East could have the chance to take home the $476 million jackpot home as an annuity or $256 million in cash.

“What a choice that would be – a $476 million annuity or $256 million in cash,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “We all have our fingers crossed that we will celebrate a jackpot winner in North Carolina Friday night.”

The North Carolina Education Lottery added that there ore than just one winning ticket. participants can win a range of prizes other than just the main jackpot. Tuesday’s drawing produced more than 23,000 winning tickets..

The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million.

