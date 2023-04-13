Senior Connect
Man facing charges related to the 2020 murder of his father to appear in court

Flynn Thomas Gruidl
Flynn Thomas Gruidl(NHCSO)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Flynn Thomas Gruidl, who has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of his father, is scheduled to appear in New Hanover County Superior Court at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 13.

Authorities charged Gruidl after his father was found dead at their home on Caribe Court in the Myrtle Grove area on Nov. 20, 2020.

Previously, a spokesperson for the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said Gruidl’s father suffered “blunt force trauma” during an incident at the home.

A man who identified himself as a family friend found the father’s body while making a visit to check in on him.

