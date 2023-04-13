Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

A look into the culinary process aboard the USS San Jacinto

The goal of the chefs is to provide quality meals even when the sailors are thousands of miles away from home.
By Lauren Schuster
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After a long day of work, having to prepare a meal for your family can often be a difficult task.

Now imagine having to cook for 300 sailors at sea.

Have you ever wondered what kind of food sailors eat or where the food comes from if they start running out? We took a deeper dive into the galley of the USS San Jacinto to find answers to these questions.

Serving Navy sailors is similar to serving a few hundred kids at school, but inventory is harder to go by when you’re in the middle of the ocean.

When a ship first begins its deployment, there’s a lot of fresh food on board. But as the supply starts to dwindle, an “underway replenishment,” delivered by another supply ship, occurs to ensure that there is plenty of food in stock.

The process involves two ships matching their speeds to one another and connecting lines from one vessel to another. Supplies are then zipped across the water like a zipline.

Another way to replenish food is from the sky with “vertical replenishment,” which occurs when helicopters drop the supplies onto the ships’ deck.

As for what the sailors eat on a daily basis, it’s not so different than when they’re back at home.

“For the week we go off a 21-day cycle, but Wednesdays and Tuesdays are pretty consistent. We have taco Tuesday and on Wednesday we have burger day, which those are pretty consistent,” said Dycquan Dookie, Third Class Petty Officer Culinary Specialist.

The goal of the chefs is to provide quality meals even when the sailors are thousands of miles away from home.

Dookie said that when you’re at sea you can’t have your typical food chain restaurants, so the sailors treat pizza day as if they’re having Dominos and Taco Bell when it’s taco Tuesday.

For 300 people, they’re required to make 900 meals a day, and that’s not including late night snacks.

With the amount of people the chefs are feeding, they try to make meals that are simple and keep the line moving. The chefs, however, can get creative with their dishes when they’re serving a smaller group, such as in the wardroom for higher ranking officials.

You can find the full schedule of Navy Week events here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Micsha Durham
‘We walked into the bathroom and there’s a dead body’: 911 calls reveal details about Godwin Stadium homicide
A team works to bring the canoe to the surface.
Ancient Native American canoe brought to surface from beneath Lake Waccamaw
Montaisha Sutton, 21
Driver in 2020 Mother’s Day gang-related shooting in Wilmington pleads guilty
Summer Howd and Bronson Brisson
Two Elizabethtown residents arrested again for drug charges while out on unsecured bonds
Omega Sports at 3501 Oleander Dr. in Wilmington, North Carolina
Omega Sports closing after 45 years of business

Latest News

Flynn Thomas Gruidl
Man facing charges related to the 2020 murder of his father to appear in court
Devon Scott
Former Wilmington mayoral candidate, Devon Scott, to appear in court today
The goal of the chefs is to provide quality meals even when the sailors are thousands of miles...
A look into the culinary process aboard the USS San Jacinto
Orton is conducting a series of controlled burns to maintain the longleaf pine habitat.
See smoke? Orton to conduct controlled burn today