Longtime fixture on county planning board and airport authority passes away

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Donna Girardot, a longtime member of both the New Hanover County Planning Board and the New Hanover Airport Authority, passed away earlier this week.

She was a member of the county’s planning board since 2014 and served as chair four times. She also served as vice-chair of the board.

In 2018, Girardot was elected as the first woman chairperson of the Airport Authority. She was first appointed to the airport authority in 2015 and was elected secretary of the board in July 2017.

In 2020, she was granted The Order of the Long Leaf Pine Award from the Office of the Governor for her contributions to the community.

New Hanover Board of Commissioner Chair Bill Rivenbark released the following statement on the passing of Girardot:

Donna Girardot had a tremendous heart for public service. Since April 2014, she has been a fixture on our county’s Planning Board, serving as chair four separate times, including as the current chair. Over her career, she chaired numerous other committees, including the Airport Authority and Technical Review Committee, and was crucial in helping design the county’s first Comprehensive Plan. Her recognition in 2020 by Governor Cooper as a recipient of The Order of The Long Leaf Pine Award, the state’s highest award for service, was a testament to her commitment to serving the public good and her dedication to our community. More than that, Donna was a truly special person and a great friend. Our sympathies go out to her family and friends during this difficult time.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.