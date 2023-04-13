Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

‘Live with Kelly and Mark’ to begin Monday

‘Live with Kelly and Mark’ to begin Monday
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One of WECT’s morning staples is going through changes, with Kelly Ripa getting a new full-time cohost for ‘Live with Kelly and Mark’ after Ryan Seacrest announced he was leaving the show in February.

Ripa will be joined by her husband, Mark Consuelos, every day for ‘Live with Kelly and Mark’ starting Monday, April 17. WECT’s Kim Ratcliff interviewed the two hosts over a Zoom call.

“I have to say, I know, because I know both of these men, Ryan and Mark, it’s sometimes it’s hard to see where one begins and the other one ends. They are, they’re like brothers. They’re very similar in nature, and just the way they present themselves and their overall outlook on life. They’re very positive people, they’re very funny people, they’re professional, they’re great gentlemen, and they’re very, they have a lot of reverence for our irreverent show. And so I know it will be the most seamless transition probably in television history,” Ripa said.

“Listen, I’m a fan of the show. So for me, it’s bittersweet because I love Kelly and Ryan together. He’s such a pro, such a class act. But it’s an honor to sit in his seat. It really, really is. And I’ve done it so many times. I’m not too worried. I’ve done it. Like I said, I’ve done a few I’ve done it more than a few times. I trust my work partner implicitly. So I’m just gonna have fun. And it’s an honor to be welcomed into America’s living room. Have a cup of coffee with them. I’m really excited,” Consuelos said.

30 years ago, Ripa was crowned as the Azalea Queen. Ripa says that experience has no counterpart.

“The biggest thrill of my life, and I tell him what a big deal it was because, in the northeast, there’s no, like, there’s no counterpart to that. I have nothing to compare it to. But it’s the first and only time in my life that I got the idea of what it would be like to be like a major, like a major rock star or a political figure of some kind. It was such a big deal. And it was such a high honor for me. I hold it in such high esteem, like one of the most thrilling,” Ripa said.

“I’ve heard about the Azalea Festival and being the Azalea Queen since I met her,” Consuelos added.

‘Live with Kelly and Mark’ will start airing at 11 a.m. in southeastern North Carolina.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Micsha Durham
‘We walked into the bathroom and there’s a dead body’: 911 calls reveal details about Godwin Stadium homicide
A team works to bring the canoe to the surface.
Ancient Native American canoe brought to surface from beneath Lake Waccamaw
Montaisha Sutton, 21
Driver in 2020 Mother’s Day gang-related shooting in Wilmington pleads guilty
Summer Howd and Bronson Brisson
Two Elizabethtown residents arrested again for drug charges while out on unsecured bonds
Omega Sports at 3501 Oleander Dr. in Wilmington, North Carolina
Omega Sports closing after 45 years of business

Latest News

The center expansion will now allow for the organization’s Duplin site as the regional...
Mt. Calvary Center holds special rededicate of Wallace Office
Wave Transit bus
Wave Transit to provide shuttles from Independence Mall to dowtown for Azalea Festival
An experienced collegiate coach and tireless recruiter, Woods will take over the Seahawks after...
UNCW names Nicole Woods as new women’s basketball coach
The dredge will not operate on April 23, allowing boats to cross using caution.
Trails End Boat Ramp to temporarily close due to dredge