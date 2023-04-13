‘Live with Kelly and Mark’ to begin Monday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One of WECT’s morning staples is going through changes, with Kelly Ripa getting a new full-time cohost for ‘Live with Kelly and Mark’ after Ryan Seacrest announced he was leaving the show in February.

Ripa will be joined by her husband, Mark Consuelos, every day for ‘Live with Kelly and Mark’ starting Monday, April 17. WECT’s Kim Ratcliff interviewed the two hosts over a Zoom call.

“I have to say, I know, because I know both of these men, Ryan and Mark, it’s sometimes it’s hard to see where one begins and the other one ends. They are, they’re like brothers. They’re very similar in nature, and just the way they present themselves and their overall outlook on life. They’re very positive people, they’re very funny people, they’re professional, they’re great gentlemen, and they’re very, they have a lot of reverence for our irreverent show. And so I know it will be the most seamless transition probably in television history,” Ripa said.

“Listen, I’m a fan of the show. So for me, it’s bittersweet because I love Kelly and Ryan together. He’s such a pro, such a class act. But it’s an honor to sit in his seat. It really, really is. And I’ve done it so many times. I’m not too worried. I’ve done it. Like I said, I’ve done a few I’ve done it more than a few times. I trust my work partner implicitly. So I’m just gonna have fun. And it’s an honor to be welcomed into America’s living room. Have a cup of coffee with them. I’m really excited,” Consuelos said.

30 years ago, Ripa was crowned as the Azalea Queen. Ripa says that experience has no counterpart.

“The biggest thrill of my life, and I tell him what a big deal it was because, in the northeast, there’s no, like, there’s no counterpart to that. I have nothing to compare it to. But it’s the first and only time in my life that I got the idea of what it would be like to be like a major, like a major rock star or a political figure of some kind. It was such a big deal. And it was such a high honor for me. I hold it in such high esteem, like one of the most thrilling,” Ripa said.

“I’ve heard about the Azalea Festival and being the Azalea Queen since I met her,” Consuelos added.

‘Live with Kelly and Mark’ will start airing at 11 a.m. in southeastern North Carolina.

