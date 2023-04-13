Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Former Wilmington mayoral candidate, Devon Scott, to appear in court today

Devon Scott
Devon Scott(Wilmington Police Dept.)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Devon Scott, a former Wilmington mayoral candidate and local activist, is scheduled to appear in New Hanover County Superior Court at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 13.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, Scott has been charged with second-degree sexual offense after he allegedly sexually assaulted his wife, Lauren Scott, in May of 2015.

Devon Scott, former Wilmington mayoral candidate, held on $100K bond in alleged sexual assault of wife

Previously, a judge had set Scott’s bond at $100,000.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Micsha Durham
‘We walked into the bathroom and there’s a dead body’: 911 calls reveal details about Godwin Stadium homicide
A team works to bring the canoe to the surface.
Ancient Native American canoe brought to surface from beneath Lake Waccamaw
Montaisha Sutton, 21
Driver in 2020 Mother’s Day gang-related shooting in Wilmington pleads guilty
Summer Howd and Bronson Brisson
Two Elizabethtown residents arrested again for drug charges while out on unsecured bonds
Omega Sports at 3501 Oleander Dr. in Wilmington, North Carolina
Omega Sports closing after 45 years of business

Latest News

Flynn Thomas Gruidl
Man facing charges related to the 2020 murder of his father to appear in court
Cooking with Dycquan Dookie, a chef on the USS San Jacinto.
A look into the culinary process aboard the USS San Jacinto
The goal of the chefs is to provide quality meals even when the sailors are thousands of miles...
A look into the culinary process aboard the USS San Jacinto
Orton is conducting a series of controlled burns to maintain the longleaf pine habitat.
See smoke? Orton to conduct controlled burn today