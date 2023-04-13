Former Wilmington mayoral candidate, Devon Scott, to appear in court today

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Devon Scott, a former Wilmington mayoral candidate and local activist, is scheduled to appear in New Hanover County Superior Court at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 13.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, Scott has been charged with second-degree sexual offense after he allegedly sexually assaulted his wife, Lauren Scott, in May of 2015.

Previously, a judge had set Scott’s bond at $100,000.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

