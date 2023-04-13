Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Former hockey pro dies at 38 after suffering heart attack during game, reports say

Reports say former NHL player Raymond Sawada, 38, died during a recreational hockey game.
Reports say former NHL player Raymond Sawada, 38, died during a recreational hockey game.(GoFundMe)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A former NHL player has died while playing the game he loved, according to his family.

Raymond Sawada reportedly died at 38 years old Monday after suffering a fatal heart attack while playing a recreational hockey game.

His family made the announcement through a GoFundMe account created to honor his memory and to help his wife and two daughters.

“It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we share the devastating news of the sudden passing of Ray Sawada,” Brianne Sameshima, the fundraiser organizer shared.

He is survived by his wife, Nicole, and daughters, Victoria, 9, and Charlotte, 6.

ESPN reports that Sawada played in the NHL for the Dallas Stars from 2008 to 2011. He retired from professional hockey in 2016 and returned to his home in Richmond, British Columbia, to become a firefighter.

According to Sports Illustrated, the city of Richmond in British Columbia confirmed that a medical emergency occurred Monday night at one of its rinks.

Sawada’s family said he was a hard worker, dedicated father and husband along with being passionately driven in everything he did.

“Ray was such a bright light in the lives he touched,” Sameshima shared.

The Dallas Stars said they are mourning the death of Sawada in a social media post.

“Our love goes out to his family, friends, and all the people he impacted in hockey and as a firefighter in his community,” the team shared.

The family said they are grateful for the love and support they have received.

“It gives us reassurance that throughout this sad and difficult time, there are so many who love and care for the family,” Sameshima shared.

More information on the GoFundMe fundraiser is available online.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Micsha Durham
‘We walked into the bathroom and there’s a dead body’: 911 calls reveal details about Godwin Stadium homicide
A team works to bring the canoe to the surface.
Ancient Native American canoe brought to surface from beneath Lake Waccamaw
Montaisha Sutton, 21
Driver in 2020 Mother’s Day gang-related shooting in Wilmington pleads guilty
Summer Howd and Bronson Brisson
Two Elizabethtown residents arrested again for drug charges while out on unsecured bonds
Omega Sports at 3501 Oleander Dr. in Wilmington, North Carolina
Omega Sports closing after 45 years of business

Latest News

FILE - Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz is escorted into the courtroom...
Post-Parkland, Florida OKs easier path for death penalty
FILE - A headline about President Donald Trump is displayed outside the Fox News studios in New...
Jury selection begins in defamation lawsuit against Fox News
A dog lost on Bering Sea ice for a month has been found alive and well.
Dog lost on Bering Sea ice for a month found alive and well 150 miles away
A TV screen is seen reporting North Korea's missile launch with a file image of North Korean...
North Korea says it tested new solid-fuel long-range missile
FILE In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses...
Minneapolis to pay $8.9M over Chauvin’s actions before Floyd