First Alert Forecast: sun with a quick round of showers

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - April sunshine leads your First Alert Forecast for Thursday, along with another round of temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s for highs. Showery low pressure will swirl toward and begin to influence the Cape Fear Region Thursday night, and an isolated thunderstorm may mix with spotty lingering rain activity into Friday. Temperatures ought to sink to within a few points of 60 Thursday night and 70s are likely for much of Friday. Lower rain chances and sunnier 80s appear more likely for Saturday and Sunday for a nice, strong finish to Azalea Festival 2023.

