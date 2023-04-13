Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

First Alert Forecast: stormy start Friday, drier for the weekend

Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. afternoon, Apr. 13, 2023...
By Claire Fry
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you after another warm, sunny April day! Showery low pressure will swirl toward and begin to influence the Cape Fear Region Thursday night, and an isolated thunderstorm may mix with spotty lingering rain activity into Friday. Temperatures ought to sink to within a few points of 60 Thursday night and 70s are likely for much of Friday. Lower rain chances and sunnier 80s appear more likely for Saturday and Sunday for a nice, strong finish to Azalea Festival 2023.

See your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime, extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Micsha Durham
‘We walked into the bathroom and there’s a dead body’: 911 calls reveal details about Godwin Stadium homicide
A team works to bring the canoe to the surface.
Ancient Native American canoe brought to surface from beneath Lake Waccamaw
Montaisha Sutton, 21
Driver in 2020 Mother’s Day gang-related shooting in Wilmington pleads guilty
Summer Howd and Bronson Brisson
Two Elizabethtown residents arrested again for drug charges while out on unsecured bonds
Omega Sports at 3501 Oleander Dr. in Wilmington, North Carolina
Omega Sports closing after 45 years of business

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. afternoon, Apr. 13, 2023...
First Alert Forecast: sun with a quick round of showers
Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. afternoon, Apr. 13, 2023...
Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. afternoon, Apr. 13, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. morning, Apr. 13, 2023...
Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. morning, Apr. 13, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. evening, Apr. 12, 2023
First Alert Forecast: another crack at 80, incoming shower odds