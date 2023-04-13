Elizabethtown to hold groundbreaking ceremony for a community center

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Elizabethtown has invited the public to a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Elizabethtown Community Center at Martin Luther King Drive on Wednesday, April 19, at 11 a.m..

The 11,000-square-foot center is designed with a new playground, indoor event space, multipurpose full-size playing surface with bleachers, locker rooms, commercial kitchen, meeting offices and substantial parking.

“The Town of Elizabethtown, in conjunction with engineering consultant Paul Mattox, Libby Smith and E.L. Robinson Engineering, was awarded $2,575,000 to design and construct the Center through the Community Building Block Grant - Neighborhood Revitalization. A second grant will be used to improve sidewalks and add decorative lighting to make the area safer and pedestrian-friendly,” the town wrote in a press release.

The ceremony will feature Assistant Secretary Kenny Flowers of the North Carolina Department of Commerce and Rural Economic Development Division as a guest speaker and other presentations such as the introduction of members of the community center’s board of directors.

The public is advised that MLK Dr., Durham Street and Mill Street around the site will be closed from 10:30 a.m. to noon on April 20.

