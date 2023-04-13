COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT: Soaring as Eagles empowers children and their families

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Kim Caesar is the founder and executive director of Soaring Eagles. She started the non-profit organization 14 years ago with a vision to show children from economically disadvantaged homes that finances don’t dictate futures.

“Soaring as Eagles is a non-profit organization that empowers families of Title One Schools and we do that through emotional, personal, professional and educational development,” Caesar said.

The organization addresses topics such as mental health, drugs, business, gangs, and academic success.

Caesar says their programs such as the Pre-K Jumpstart, lunch and learn for parents and mentorships change lives. She says its seeing those changes that defines the non-profits’ success.

“When you have a six-year- old who is getting ready to go into kindergarten and doesn’t know half of his alphabet, and at least six weeks he knows 20 to 23 of them, that’s an accomplishment.”

Caesar says its critical to reach children when they are young and says its much more than teaching them educational skills.

“We work with their social skills. That’s major because bullies start with a lack of social skills,” Caesar said.

All of the programs are free. Caesar says much of their funding comes from government grants but says its the community support that makes the difference.

“We had Brooklyn Arts to come and expose our children to the harp. We had Spanish. Amigo. We had Feast Down East. They came and taught the children about gardening so they planted some watermelon and some cantaloupe.”

Caesar says its all about showing the children a different, more promising way of life.

“Giving them the opportunity to see and experience some things that they wouldn’t normally see. And of course we have to have hugs. Love is the foundation of everything,” Caesar said with a smile.

