Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating after suspect fled from deputies in car that was reported stolen

Brunswick County Sheriff's Office
Brunswick County Sheriff's Office(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday, April 13, that an investigation is underway after a suspect fled from authorities in a vehicle that was reported stolen.

According to a representative with the BCSO, a deputy spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Leland and attempted to perform a traffic stop.

The driver fled from the deputy and eventually wrecked the vehicle before continuing to flee on foot. After receiving information that the suspect may have been at the Arcadia Village Apartments in East Arcadia, the BCSO, along with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a search of the area but could not locate them.

There have been no arrests made in this case and the investigation is ongoing. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

