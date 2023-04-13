Bolivia dentist office to host 9th annual Dentistry from the Heart

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Coastal Cosmetic Family Dentistry will be hosting its ninth annual Dentistry from The Heart event at its Bolivia office Friday, May 19.

“Drs. Wilharm, Harrington, Miller, Hohl, Dobransky, Strubin, Hoover, Liu, Ramsbottom and Sielski and their staff will provide free dental care for over 200 patients on this special day,” a news release states.

Dental services will be provided to the community for free on a first-come, first-served basis.

“We love this community,” said Dr. Aaron Wilharm, “When I walk across our parking lot on the morning of the event and see so many people ready to help others, it warms my heart.”

The event begins at 7:30 a.m. at 3071 Southport-Supply Road.

