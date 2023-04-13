Senior Connect
Body found at Lumberton used car lot identified as missing woman, police say

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - A woman found dead at a used car lot in Lumberton has been identified.

The North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office said it’s the body of Megan Locklear, who was last seen on or around Jan. 19.

According to the Lumberton Police Department, on Friday at 12:01 p.m., officers were called to 404 South Chippewa Street, where McNeill Used Cars is located, where a possible dead body in a car was reported.

RELATED COVERAGE | Body found in parked car at Lumberton used car lot

Officers arrived and found a woman who appeared to have died several weeks earlier.

The report states that the female appeared to have gone to sleep in the car and never woke up.

Lumberton police are conducting an investigation into how she died and the circumstances surrounding her death. The department is currently awaiting a completed autopsy report.

Investigators said they’re working to develop a timeline of events from before Locklear disappeared to when her remains were found. They said they will also examine every piece of evidence collected from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective David Williford and/or Detective Talia Gatlin at the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.

