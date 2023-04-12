Wilmington staff estimate $3 million yearly maintenance cost for Thermo Fisher building

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Deputy City Manager Chad McEwen provided an update on the status of the proposed Thermo Fisher building purchase at a City Council budget work session on March 31, including information on the estimated $3 million annual cost to maintain the building.

A slide from Chad McEwen's presentation to the Wilmington City Council on the proposed Thermo Fisher Building Purchase (City of Wilmington, NC)

The $70 million purchase would include the 12-story Thermo Fisher office building located at 929 N Front Street, a 240-space parking garage underneath the building, 35 visitor parking spaces, a separate 1,022-space parking deck across the street, 240 parking spaces beside the building and about 3.26 acres of unused land north of the building. The building and nearby parking are brownfield properties.

“First of all, we asked Thermo to provide us with a budget of what it costs to run that building. That number came back roughly in the $3 million range,” McEwen said.

According to McEwen, an independent analysis was done with the information provided by Thermo Fisher that estimated the cost at around the same range, though a more solid number will be given in the future. This would include the maintenance and repair of the building, operations, security, any required contractors and the staff to run the building.

That staff includes a facility manager/superintendent, a fire system technician, an A/V technician, a general maintenance technician and a facility coordinator who would oversee two front desk attendants and three security officers.

A slide from Chad McEwen's presentation to the Wilmington City Council on the proposed Thermo Fisher Building Purchase (City of Wilmington NC)

This would be offset by rental income: the current proposal has the city using parts of level one, some of level three and all levels seven through 13. Much of the remainder could be rented out, and Thermo Fisher would lease 57,292 square feet on levels five and six and 40 parking spaces under the building for $1.8 million yearly.

With about 120,000 leftover square feet on levels one through four, staff estimated that the space could produce another $3.8-4.2 million. McEwen said the city lacks the experience and capacity to manage the leasing, so a request for proposals is being created to find a company to manage those services.

McEwen says the hope is for the purchase to close on July 13, however, “there are logistical challenges with that, but Thermo Fisher and their staff have been great to work with.”

A public hearing on financing $70 million to pay for the property is set for the Wilmington City Council meeting on Tuesday, April 18.

A slide from Chad McEwen's presentation to the Wilmington City Council on the proposed Thermo Fisher Building Purchase (City of Wilmington NC)

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.