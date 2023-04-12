Senior Connect
Wilmington native Carli Batson crowned 2023 Azalea Queen

Wilmington-native Carli Batson crowned as this year's Azalea Queen
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington native Carli Batson has been crowned the 2023 Azalea Queen at the Brigade Boys and Girls Club as the official start of the Azalea Festival.

WECT’s Frances Weller was at the coronation, and unlike in previous years, the ceremony was not open to the public, but rather to the children.

Batson talked about the upcoming highlights of the festival, mainly the parade on Saturday.

“When I was a little girl, sitting streetside at the parade, never in a million years did I think that I would be sitting on the float — and here I am doing that. And I’ve had opportunities to be involved with the festival at a higher level in the last five years. But to be the 76th Azalea Festival queen is something I never dreamed would be a possibility for me.”

A full list of the Azalea Festival activities can be found here.

