Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

WATCH: Chicken coop ignites explosion while family on vacation

The fire ignited a nearby gas tank used for lawn equipment, causing an explosion she described as “almost unbelievable.”
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - While vacationing in Florida on Monday, an Upstate family got an alarming update about their home in Pickens.

“I got a message from a neighbor asking why there were so many emergency vehicles at my house,” said Wendy Watson in a post on Facebook. She was at Disney’s Animal Kingdom with her husband and two youngest sons.

The family has a chicken coop and was keeping some chicks under a heat lamp, which they believe started a fire. The fire ignited a nearby gas tank used for lawn equipment, causing an explosion she described as “almost unbelievable.”

Caption

The dramatic footage was captured on the family’s security system.

Watson said their son who was housesitting was not hurt and shockingly, most of their hens survived. She is thankful for a passerby who saw the fire and called 911, along with the first responders who put it out.

“The response from the fire department was apparently just remarkable,” she said. “I feel grateful and blessed.”

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A team works to bring the canoe to the surface.
Ancient Native American canoe brought to surface from beneath Lake Waccamaw
Jaquan Ormarion Radford
Bolton man turns himself in after allegedly fleeing from deputies in car that was reported stolen
Shanquella Robinson: US prosecutors will not bring charges in murder case
New autopsy shows Shanquella Robinson’s spine was not actually broken
Micsha Durham
‘We walked into the bathroom and there’s a dead body’: 911 calls reveal details about Godwin Stadium homicide
Devon Scott
Former Wilmington mayoral candidate, Devon Scott, pleads guilty in sexual assault case

Latest News

North Carolina is one of only a few states that fund positions in schools versus dollars to...
Sen. Michael Lee introduces bill that could change state funding for schools in North Carolina
File Photo
Sen. Michael Lee introduces bill that could change state funding for schools in North Carolina
Dane Scalise
NHC Republican Party recommends Dane Scalise to fill vacant county commissioner seat
Moores Creek National Battlefield
Naturalization ceremony and Junior Ranger Day to be held Saturday at Moores Creek National Battlefield
One of WECT’s morning staples is going through changes, with Kelly Ripa getting a new full-time...
‘Live with Kelly and Mark’ to begin Monday