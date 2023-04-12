Stargazers invited to Star Party at Carolina Beach State Park

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The community is invited to a night of stargazing and astronomy-themed activities at Carolina Beach State Park on Friday, April 21.

The free event will run from 7 to 10 p.m. with the theme Celebrating the Night Sky.

Per New Hanover County, participants can:

Go on a guided night sky tour of the stars and planets.

Get up close views of the stars, planets and more using binoculars and telescopes.

Cuddle up with loved ones and listen to star-themed stories at the Stellar Story Corner.

Visit fun, hands-on activity stations to learn about (and celebrate!) the universe.

Hear stargazing tips from the experts.

Pose for an “out-of-this-world” picture with our giant glowing moon.

Grab some giveaways and free event swag.

Purchase and enjoy food & drink from several food trucks.

“The eleventh annual Statewide Star Party is made possible with the support of NC Space Grant and the NC Science Festival. Participating organizations and institutions across the state will be hosting sky-watching parties to help people discover the wonders of their night skies,” states an announcement from the county.

In the event of cloudy or overcast skies, telescope viewing and guided night-sky tours will be cancelled, and rain will result in all outdoor activity stations being closed. Stations in the park’s visitor center will remain, but space and parking will be limited. You can keep up with the latest on the county’s website.

Parking for the event will be located at the back of the park and managed by deputies with the NHC Sheriff’s Office and volunteers. The GLOW Academy of Wilmington will provide complimentary shuttle service, and guests can request handicap transportation via golf cart.

Star Party community members include:

Cape Fear Museum of History and Science

Cape Fear Museum Associates

Carolina Beach State Park

Friends of Pleasure Island State Parks

Cape Fear Astronomical Society

GLOW Academy

Chick-fil-A Monkey Junction

New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office – VIPR and Explorer Groups

Town of Carolina Beach

National Weather Service – Wilmington Office

New Hanover County Public Library

UNCW Department of Physics and Physical Oceanography

UNCW Centro Hispano Embajadores

New Hanover County Senior Resource Center

Party Suppliers and Rentals, Inc.

Corning

