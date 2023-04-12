Southport leaders look to county for wastewater treatment plant expansion

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - For several years, leaders in Southport have known it needs to expand its wastewater sewer plant by either building one of its own or merging with the county. On Thursday, leaders will formally choose the latter.

“The pipes are a disaster,” said Alderman Rich Alt. “There’s spaces where there is no pipe any longer and the sewage flows through the dirt to the next hunk of the pipe.”

Since leaders decided that building Southport its own wastewater treatment plant wasn’t the best option, they had to find another way.

“We’re in discussion with the county right now in terms of a merger,” said Mayor Joseph Hatem. “That’s what’s best for our community, for our citizens.”

The aldermen all seem to agree but some things have to happen before that plan can move forward.

“One of the things we have to do to merge with the county is getting our pipes fixed and that’s what we’re doing,” said Hatem. “We have a 10 million dollar part-loan, part-grant to get the pipes fixed on the west side.”

To see what needs to be fixed, the city is conducting a feasibility study. It will help map out the town’s sewer system and decide what needs to be fixed. Alt hopes it may also help shed light on another wastewater problem near 9th Street.

“Sometimes, when it really rains a lot, that lift station will overflow, squirting as much as 9,000 gallons of raw sewage into Cottage Creek,” said Alt.

Alt says he read a report on Tuesday that shows higher levels of E. coli in that area regularly. Although he doesn’t think the occasional spills are to blame, he wants to know what’s leading to the spike.

“Is it the leaking pipes? Very well could be, I can’t say categorically it is,” said Alt.

The feasibility study along with other studies city staff is conducting could lead to the answer. For now, though, aldermen have their sights set on the merger.

“Merging with the county is the right thing to do and I hope our county officials will work with us on this,” said Hatem. “We want to provide the service at the lowest economical cost possible.”

In a memorandum to the mayor and aldermen, city manager Bonnie Therrien said the Local Government Commission felt it would be best to have its board and county commissioners support a resolution to negotiate the merger after the feasibility study is finalized.

