Shibumi, Solbello sun shades still prohibited on Horry County beaches during peak season

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - During Tuesday’s Horry County Public Safety committee meeting, the topic of Shibumi and Solbello sun shades came up for discussion.

Currently, there is an ordinance in place prohibiting the use of those types of sun shades on the beach and during the meeting, it was reaffirmed in part due to concerns County Police have with the use of the products.

“My two biggest problems with these things is the amount of space because we don’t have the space and just the view is kind of blocking the beach,” said Lieutenant TJ Mueller.

Mueller provided the committee with a slide showing the shades set up along beaches and the various sizes.

“Beach patrol is my thing and water safety is our paramount thing, that’s what we’re down there for,” said Mueller.

During the safety committee meeting on March 14, Dane Barnes co-founder of Shibumi Shades made a presentation to the committee showing why his product is safe and accepted on 99% of beaches in the United States.

“Wind-driven shading devices are a new technology in beach shades. Unlike umbrellas and other tent-like structures they cannot blow away,” said Barnes.

Danny Gillis, co-owner of Solbello was also at that meeting, with his plea for an amendment, allowing his customers to use his product on Horry County Beaches.

“Essentially it sets up just like an umbrella, the only difference is it’s not circular. So what we’re asking for is an amendment to allow our product that’s not circular, that works with the wind and is safer to be allowed on your beaches,” said Gillis

Lieutenant Mueller also said the wind-driven shades provide an obstruction to patrol officers, demonstrated in a slide showing a shade nearly covering two patrol vehicles on two separate instances.

“They do not block visibility and can be moved in seconds in case of an emergency situation,” said Barnes.

Tammy Staccone owns a Shibumi and is disappointed she can’t use it in Garden City.

“I bought it when I moved here five years ago, only to find out I cannot use it here. It definitely is safer for me because I have a handicap on my own and I really have only one arm to work with,” said Staccone.

The committee decided to keep the ordinance as is, continuing to prohibit Shibumi and similar products during peak season.

“We will continue to work with the Grand Strand decision makers in hopes that they will allow Shibumi Beach Shades like they are allowed in 99% of other beaches in the U.S,” said Barnes.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.