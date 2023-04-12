Scheduled water outage announced for areas of Calabash, Sunset Beach

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Public Utilities and the Division of Water Resources have announced that a water outage has been scheduled for Thursday, April 13 for select areas of Calabash and Sunset Beach.

According to the announcement, water valve construction work is expected to cause outages in the distribution system, which increases the potential for back siphonage and the introduction of bacteria into the water system.

Customers at the following locations are affected by this advisory:

1670 to 1846 Beach Drive

8978 to 8909 Landing Drive SW

Landing Three Court SW

Tranquility Lane SW

Sea Lane

9005 to 9047 Heritage Drive SW

Schuyler Drive SW

Customers in the listed areas will be out of service from approximately 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday. Consumers are asked to boil all water used for human consumption or use bottled water.

Authorities state that vigorous boiling for one minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water.

It is encouraged to boil water before:

Drinking

Making ice

Brushing teeth

Washing dishes

Preparing food

For more information, please visit the Brunswick County website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.