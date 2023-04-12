Senior Connect
Scheduled water outage announced for areas of Calabash, Sunset Beach

(Gray Media)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Public Utilities and the Division of Water Resources have announced that a water outage has been scheduled for Thursday, April 13 for select areas of Calabash and Sunset Beach.

According to the announcement, water valve construction work is expected to cause outages in the distribution system, which increases the potential for back siphonage and the introduction of bacteria into the water system.

Customers at the following locations are affected by this advisory:

  • 1670 to 1846 Beach Drive
  • 8978 to 8909 Landing Drive SW
  • Landing Three Court SW
  • Tranquility Lane SW
  • Sea Lane
  • 9005 to 9047 Heritage Drive SW
  • Schuyler Drive SW

Customers in the listed areas will be out of service from approximately 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday. Consumers are asked to boil all water used for human consumption or use bottled water.

Authorities state that vigorous boiling for one minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water.

It is encouraged to boil water before:

  • Drinking
  • Making ice
  • Brushing teeth
  • Washing dishes
  • Preparing food

For more information, please visit the Brunswick County website.

