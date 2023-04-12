Senior Connect
One person killed, 5 others injured in Goldsboro shooting

One dead, five others injured in shooting, Goldsboro
By Dave Jordan
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -Goldsboro police say six people were shot at a party Wednesday night leaving one of them dead.

The shooting happened around 6:30 at a home on 112 North Leslie Street.

Police on the scene of Goldsboro Shooting
Police on the scene of Goldsboro Shooting(WITN)

Goldsboro police say a total of six people were shot. One person has died and five others are in stable condition at UNC Health Wayne.

A woman at the scene said her 14-year-old niece was the one who was killed.

Some neighbors told WITN that loud screaming and yelling is all they could hear around 6:30 p.m. as they say a large group of kids was seen running in fear after police say shots rang out at a party.

Police haven’t confirmed whether or not any of the victims were from the group of kids that people say were running, but a neighbor who lives close to where it happened said they believe it was a pool party where the shooting happened.

Details about what led up to the shooting have not been released at this time.

