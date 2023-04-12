Senior Connect
Omega Sports closing after 45 years of business

Omega Sports at 3501 Oleander Dr. in Wilmington, North Carolina
Omega Sports at 3501 Oleander Dr. in Wilmington, North Carolina(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Omega Sports has confirmed that it will close its doors and e-commerce operation after 45 years of business.

According to an email sent by the company on Wednesday, April 12, the decision to close was made because of challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, such as supply chain shortages, economic uncertainties and wage and cost inflation.

“We are grateful for our incredible team of dedicated employees who have unselfishly and professionally served our customers and communities for over four decades. We are equally thankful for our longtime customers who have been loyal, supportive, and faithful to Omega Sports,” the company wrote in the email.

Omega Sports intends an ‘orderly wind-down’ of operations until early summer and is offering 30 percent off almost everything storewide starting Wednesday. All sales will will be final, and returns and exchanges won’t be allowed.

