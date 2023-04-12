New Hanover Fire Rescue save cats from structure fire at Peppercorn Ct

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire on Peppercorn Court on Tuesday, April 11, at 5:41 p.m.

Two adults, one minor and two cats were reported to be in the structure during the fire.

NH Fire Rescue responders located the cats and safely retrieved them during the fire.

No one was reported injured.

The fire is currently under investigation by Deputy Marshall David Stone.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.